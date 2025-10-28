Leading smartphone makers OPPO have announced the availability of its latest flagship smartphones: the Find X9 and Find X9 Pro. Having renewed their relationship with Hasselblad earlier this year, the Find X9 series debuts the new Hasselblad Master Camera System; which includes a brand-new 200MP Hasselblad Telephoto in the Find X9 Pro. The Find X9 series aims to deliver an exceptional all-around experience for users by combining its improved camera system with the largest battery seen in any OPPO device, powerful performance, and the smart, smooth ColorOS 16. Read on for UK and EU availability, unfortunately this series is not going to be available in the US.

“Find X9 Series represents a giant leap forward in mobile imaging, driven by industry-leading innovations like the 200MP Hasselblad Telephoto,” said Pete Lau, SVP and Chief Product Officer at OPPO. “As OPPO’s new-generation flagship, Find X9 Series delivers a comprehensive, top-to-bottom upgrade, setting a new global standard for smartphone excellence.”

The New-Generation Hasselblad Master Camera System

Continuing the Find X legacy of imaging innovation, the Find X9 Series debuts a new-generation Hasselblad Master Camera System.

Find X9 features a pro-level 50MP main camera with a 1/1.4-inch Sony LYT-808 sensor and an f/1.6 aperture, capturing 57% more light for clarity. It is joined by a versatile 50MP ultra-wide camera with autofocus for macro photography and a 50MP periscope telephoto camera featuring a 1/1.95-inch Sony LYT600 sensor for superior zoom shots. Complementing the three 50MP cameras is an industry-first True Color Camera. This dedicated spectral sensor precisely measures ambient light, resulting in more accurate color reproduction even in the most difficult lighting.

The Find X9 Pro builds on this foundation with an upgraded main and telephoto camera. The Ultra XDR Main Camera features a customised 1/1.28-inch Sony LYT 828 sensor. This sensor uses groundbreaking Real-Time Triple Exposure technology that captures breathtaking detail in both shadows and highlights.

The Find X9 Pro introduces the 200MP Hasselblad Telephoto. Developed in partnership with Hasselblad, this 3x camera features a massive 1/1.56-inch 200MP sensor. It is paired with a Hasselblad-certified lens that has an ultra-fast f/2.1 aperture and a 10cm minimum focus distance for macro shots.

The Find X9 Series is also the first to offer users its brand-new LUMO Image Engine; a suite of computational photography algorithms that enhances clarity, dynamic range, and color science while ensuring photos look natural. By rebuilding the imaging pipeline with Parallel Computing, the engine achieves more with less: up to 50% less CPU usage, 60% less memory usage, and 50% less power consumption.

In bright daylight, users can capture photos in full 50MP resolution by default, delivering over four times the detail of standard 12MP images. In low light or other challenging cases, the camera intelligently switches to 25MP or 12MP modes, using pixel binning for superior noise control.

The series also introduces industry-first 4K Motion Photos, elevating video resolution from 1080p to 4K. Additionally, users can extract any frame as a high-resolution still image, ensuring every moment is preserved in perfect detail.

OPPO Find X9 Pro. Image: Jessica Miller

Find X9 Series is designed for concerts

The Find X9 Series is engineered to be the perfect companion for concerts and live events, providing unrivaled zoom in both photo and video shooting.

By intelligently cropping its 200MP sensor, Find X9 Pro delivers high-quality lossless zoom up to 13.2x, while both models feature OPPO’s Super Zoom algorithm for enhanced clarity up to 120x. With OPPO’s Stage Mode, users can capture concert photos with enhanced contrast and tone for a dramatic, atmospheric effect.

The series’ pro-grade video capabilities are equally impressive, as both devices support 4K 120fps Dolby Vision HDR video recording on the main camera. The Find X9 Pro extends this capability to its 200MP Hasselblad Telephoto. For professional users, Find X9 Series supports LOG recording with ACES certification.

For the ultimate advantage, OPPO also offers the Hasselblad Teleconverter. This professional-grade optical accessory, designed exclusively for Find X9 Pro, transforms the phone into a 10x optical super-zoom powerhouse, enabling up to 200x digital zoom for photos and 50x for video.

Largest battery in any OPPO device

The Find X9 is equipped with a substantial 7025mAh battery, all within a slim 7.99mm profile. The Find X9 Pro, which is slightly larger, packs an even more impressive 7500mAh battery. This is the largest battery in any OPPO flagship device.

Fitting all that battery power into such a slender frame is made possible by the third-generation OPPO Silicon-Carbon Battery, which has 15% silicon content.

With OPPO’s customised spherical carbon material, the Find X9 Series is engineered for long-term reliability, retaining over 80% of its original capacity even after five years of typical use. 1

When it’s time to recharge, both models support 80W OPPO SUPERVOOC™ wired flash charging, 50W AIRVOOC™ wireless charging, and 10W reverse wireless charging for convenient power top-ups.

Elegant Design, Built to Last

Find X9 Series features a modern, flat-edged aesthetic with a subtly contoured frame for a comfortable grip. The streamlined camera module is positioned to stay clear of fingers during use.

Both models feature a new-generation flat display with ultra-thin, 1.15mm symmetrical bezels for an immersive and borderless viewing experience. The 120Hz displays boast a peak outdoor brightness of 3600 nits and a minimum brightness of 1 nit, combined with high-frequency PWM dimming for eye comfort in all conditions.

Find X9 is available in two finishes: Titanium Grey and Space Black.

Find X9 Pro is offered in exclusive Silk White and Titanium Charcoal finishes. All models feature a matte aluminum frame and glass back cover that resists fingerprints.

Beyond aesthetics, both devices are engineered for exceptional durability. With IP66, IP68, and IP69 ratings, Find X9 Series delivers class-leading protection against dust, powerful water jets, water submersion, and even high-temperature spray.

ColorOS 16

The Find X9 series also debuts ColorOS 16 – a new benchmark for smoothness, intelligence and connectivity. Building on the foundation of ColorOS 15’s Parallel Animation, the new Seamless Animation delivers instantaneous, fluid interactions powered by the All-New Luminous Rendering Engine.

ColorOS 16 also brings a range of AI-powered features that boost productivity and creativity: AI Mind Space, AI Recorder and AI Portrait Glow.

Expanding its cross-device capabilities, O+ Connect now supports both Mac and Windows. Users can manage phone files from their computer or remotely control their PC via their phone. Screen Mirroring allows up to five apps to be displayed and operated using a mouse and keyboard—perfect for multitasking across devices.

OPPO Find X9 and Find X9 Pro Availability

OPPO Find X9 and Find X9 Pro is now available. Find X9 comes in 12GB + 512GB configuration, while the Find X9 Pro is offered in a 16GB + 512GB configuration. Pricing is £899 for the Find X9 and £1,099 for the Find X9 Pro.

