While a lot of photographers are quite happy just taking stills, it’s a shame not to make the most of your camera’s video capabilities, especially now that vlogging/YouTube/content creation has become a valuable income stream for many creative people.
With this in mind, the Panasonic GH6 is a great buy at the moment, as it’s a powerful hybrid camera – which means it can take high-quality stills AND video.
In our original review, we praised the Panasonic GH6 for its outstanding image stabilisation and plethora of higher-end video features. While the camera offers Depth From Defocus AF rather than phase detection, it’s far from being a poor performer when it comes to autofocus (and the excellent image stabilisation helps keep images sharp too). See this great deal below from Amazon.
Panasonic GH6 key features
- 25.21MP Micro Four Thirds sensor
- Up to 7.5 stop in-body image stabilisation
- ISO100-25600, ISO50 (extended)
- 75fps continuous shooting (electronic shutter, fixed AF), 8fps (with C-AF)
- Contrast based DFD AF system
- 5.7K 60fps video, 4K 120fps
- Approx. 823g weight (with SD memory and battery)
See more great deals for your local market below and check out our guide to the best Micro Four Thirds lenses.