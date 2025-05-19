While a lot of photographers are quite happy just taking stills, it’s a shame not to make the most of your camera’s video capabilities, especially now that vlogging/YouTube/content creation has become a valuable income stream for many creative people.

With this in mind, the Panasonic GH6 is a great buy at the moment, as it’s a powerful hybrid camera – which means it can take high-quality stills AND video.

In our original review, we praised the Panasonic GH6 for its outstanding image stabilisation and plethora of higher-end video features. While the camera offers Depth From Defocus AF rather than phase detection, it’s far from being a poor performer when it comes to autofocus (and the excellent image stabilisation helps keep images sharp too). See this great deal below from Amazon.

Panasonic GH6 key features

25.21MP Micro Four Thirds sensor

Up to 7.5 stop in-body image stabilisation

ISO100-25600, ISO50 (extended)

75fps continuous shooting (electronic shutter, fixed AF), 8fps (with C-AF)

Contrast based DFD AF system

5.7K 60fps video, 4K 120fps

Approx. 823g weight (with SD memory and battery)

Panasonic Lumix GH6 rear screen

See more great deals for your local market below and check out our guide to the best Micro Four Thirds lenses.