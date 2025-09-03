Recently we revealed some of the great deals on the Nikon Coolpix P950 bridge camera, with a whopping 83x optical zoom lens. It’s a great choice if you want an all-in-one camera system without the hassle of changing lenses.

The Nikon Coolpix P950 is a classic example of a superzoom bridge camera, so don’t let this bumper bundle deal on Amazon US pass you by (these cameras are getting harder and harder to find).

Along with the camera, you get a quality 64GB memory card, tripod, a stylish bag and other genuinely useful accessories.

In our original review, we praised the Nikon Coolpix P950 for being a more than satisfactory camera. Check out this attractive bundle deal below.

Nikon Coolpix P950 key features

16MP 1/2.3-inch CMOS sensor

24-2000mm equivalent f/2.8-6.5 lens (83x optical zoom)

Micro USB in-camera charging

4K/30p video recording

3.2-inch, 921k-dot vari-angle TFT LCD

0.39-inch OLED EVF 2360k-dots

See more great deals below.