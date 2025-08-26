Bridge, or superzoom cameras, remain popular, even more so now that there is a something of a compact camera renaissance. Not everyone wants to haul around a bag of delicate, clanking lenses, so it’s easy to understand why they continue to sell well.

The Panasonic Lumix FZ1000 II was launched back in early 2019 – yet this interesting bridge camera still has a lot to offer, and you can now get it at a good price in this Amazon bundle deal.

As well as the camera, you get a 64GB card, case, filter kit and more!

The 1-inch MOS Sensor delivers 20-megapixels of resolution while a 16x optical zoom offers an equivalent focal length of 25-400mm. This is at the lower end of what you would expect from a bridge camera’s focal length, but is still enough to help capture wildlife imagery without the need to get up close to shy and elusive subjects.

As you’d expect from Panasonic, with its pedigree in stabilising technology, the FZ1000 II benefits from a 5-axis In Body Image Stabilisation (IBIS) system that helps keep shots sharp, particularly at longer focal lengths where shake can be more prevalent.

Panasonic Lumix FZ1000 II key features

20.1MP MOS, 1inch sensor

25-400mm equivalent lens, f/2.8-4.0

Up to 30fps shooting (in 4K Photo Mode)

4K video recording

Weight: 810g (with battery and card)

See more great deals below and get bridging!