

The Sony ZV-E10 is one of the top 10 best-selling cameras on Amazon US, and the most popular Sony camera on that list, for good reason. This mirrorless APS-C camera is an absolute no-brainer if you are looking to upgrade from a smartphone and dabble in video more seriously. Designed with vloggers and video creators in mind, it shoots in 4K 30p or FullHD 120p video and features a fully articulated 3inch touchscreen that can face forwards.



The Product Showcase mode does an amazing job at switching focus between you and any subject you hold up to show to the camera and to spice up your takes, there’s a Slow and Quick Motion mode that allows for time-lapse style videos. With a lightweight, 343g body, it also doubles as an ideal travel companion for your summer holiday and excels in stills too, thanks to its 24.2MP sensor.

Sony ZV-E10 at a glance:

Product focus / background blur modes

24.2MP APS-C CMOS sensor

$698 / £549 body only

$798 / £628 with 16-50mm lens

with 4K 30fps video recording

Built-in 3-way microphone

3inch fully articulated touchscreen

Sony ZV-E10 with 16-50mm lens

With dates confirmed for Amazon Prime Day next month, it’s worth keeping an eye on Amazon as you can find some great early deals ahead of the event.

For lens recommendations, check out our guide to the best Sony E-mount lenses and see more great deals for the Sony ZV-E10 for your local area below.





