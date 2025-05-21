The ‘content creator’ market is an increasingly important one for makers at the moment, as they’ve figured out that one way to attract new customers is to persuade people to upgrade from smartphones and buy a mirrorless camera. A good example of a stylish, full-frame camera that should appeal to video-focused content creators, as well as many other demographics, including street photographers, is the Panasonic Lumix S9. It’s available for the tempting price of $1397.99 with this special Amazon deal (body only), or for those of you in the UK, it’s available for £949 body only!

For Amazon customers in the UK, there is another deal here as you also get the 18-40mm S lens – for £1,199!

The S9 has no viewfinder, relying solely on its articulating screen instead. Credit: Andy Westlake

Panasonic Lumix S9 key features

24.2MP full-frame sensor

ISO 100-51,200 (standard)

Up to 30fps continuous shooting

Video recording at 6K 30fps, 4K 60fps, or Full HD 120fps

3in, 1.84m-dot fully articulated touchscreen

In-body stabilisation: 5 stops, or 6.5 stops with OIS lens

Available in four colours: black, red, green, blue

With its rangefinder-style design the Lumix S9 is a good-looking camera with some natty colour choices, and although it doesn’t have an electronic viewfinder, it packs in lots of other great features.

So if you are looking for a relatively compact and stylish mirrorless camera that makes short work of recording video as well as capturing high-quality stills, the Panasonic Lumix S9 is a good choice at this price. It also takes a wide range of L-mount lenses, including those from Sigma and Leica, greatly adding to the camera’s versatility.

See more great deals below and check out our guide to the best vlogging cameras, or check out the best Panasonic cameras.

Follow AP on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok.