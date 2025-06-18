If you are looking for excellent image quality from a mirrorless camera, in a compact and portable body for your summer vacation, the Fujifilm X-T30 II is a great choice.

As we said in our original review, the Fujifilm X-T30 II is also worth considering if you were in the market for a higher-end Fujifilm camera. ‘Sharing the 26.1MP sensor and image processing from the flagship X-T4, you get the same exceptional image quality and rapid auto-focus, for roughly half the price of the X-T4 – making the X-T30 II great value for money.’

The X-T30 II is even better value now as you can pick it up with the versatile XC 15-45mm kit lens for just $999 via this Amazon deal.

X-T30 II key features

Sensor 26.1MP X-Trans CMOS IV Sensor

ISO 80 – ISO51200 (extended)

Speed: Up to 30fps with electronic shutter (cropped), 20fps uncropped

Screen 3inch 1.62M-dot, tilting touchscreen

Video 4K CINE/UHD 30,25,24fps video recording

Wi-Fi and Bluetooth built-in

Available in silver/black or all-black

Fujifilm X-T30 II battery and memory card compartment

