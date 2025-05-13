With all the continuing hoopla over the Fujifilm X100VI and its latest GFX medium-format models, it’s easy to forget that one of its best X series cameras is getting cheaper.

We are talking about the Fujifilm X-T5, a highly capable camera that I found to be perfect for street and travel photography. The X-T5 is fast and well built, without weighing you down; yes it’s not full-frame but the camera still offers bags of resolution for everyday shooting via its superb 40MP sensor.

And with this deal from Amazon, you will save money – $2099.95 including the high-quality XF16-50mmF2.8-4.8 R LM WR lens.

Fujifilm X-T5 key features

40.2MP APS-C X-Trans CMOS 5 HR sensor

ISO 125-12,800 (standard); ISO 64-51,200 (extended)

15fps shooting (mechanical shutter, full-resolution); 20fps (electronic shutter, 1.3x crop, 24MP file)

6.2K 30p / 4K 60p video

5-axis in-body image stabilisation

3.69m-dot EVF, 0.8x magnification

3in, 1.84m-dot 3-way tilt LCD

The screen also tilts up and down for high and low-angle shooting when the camera is held horizontally. Image credit: Andy Westlake

Check out our original five star review, where we called the Fujifilm X-T5 a ‘sensation’ and one of the best cameras ever made for people who like to take still photos, rather than worrying too much about video (though it records great footage too). Also see more great deals below!