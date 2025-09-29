Canon’s EOS R50 V is a relatively new APS-C mirrorless camera for video, only released back in the spring – but it’s already enjoying some tempting discounts.

The Canon EOS R50 V is, as its name suggests, based around the same core components as the SLR-style EOS R50. But it employs a box-shaped body with a control layout that prioritises movie shooting, and has plenty of advanced video features built-in, too.

The camera is light and versatile, and it will come in very handy for stills-only photographers as well as movie makers and video content creators. See more here.

Via this Amazon US deal, you can now get the Canon EOS R50 V with the RF-S14-30mm F4-6.3 is STM PZ lens for just $879.

Canon EOS R50 V key features

24MP APS-C sensor

4K 60fps video recording

Vari-angle touchscreen

119.3 x 73.7 x 45.2mm

Just 370g in weight

See more great deals below and check out our in-depth guide to other great budget cameras for video and vlogging.