Canon’s EOS R50 V is a relatively new APS-C mirrorless camera for video, only released back in the spring – but it’s already enjoying some tempting discounts.
The Canon EOS R50 V is, as its name suggests, based around the same core components as the SLR-style EOS R50. But it employs a box-shaped body with a control layout that prioritises movie shooting, and has plenty of advanced video features built-in, too.
The camera is light and versatile, and it will come in very handy for stills-only photographers as well as movie makers and video content creators. See more here.
Via this Amazon US deal, you can now get the Canon EOS R50 V with the RF-S14-30mm F4-6.3 is STM PZ lens for just $879.
Canon EOS R50 V key features
- 24MP APS-C sensor
- 4K 60fps video recording
- Vari-angle touchscreen
- 119.3 x 73.7 x 45.2mm
- Just 370g in weight
