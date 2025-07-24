With the release of the excellent OM System OM-5 Mark II, it’s a great opportunity to snap up its predecessor at a great price. With a lens too!

Amazon US has reduced the price of the OM System OM-5 with 12-45mm lens to a very tempting £1399.99. As we said in our original review, this is a versatile and impressive camera which produces great quality photos and is capable of good video (4k) while remaining at an affordable price.

OM-5 key features

20.4MP Four Thirds sensor

ISO 200-6400 (extended: L64-25600)

30fps shooting

4K 30p video

2.36m-dot EVF

3inch, 1.04m-dot vari-angle LCD touchscreen

If you have a bit more cash to spend, find out why the new OM-5 Mark II adds the one thing our expert reviewer wishes was on the OM-5 here. See below for more great deals and a guide to the best Micro Four Thirds lenses.