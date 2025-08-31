If you are not so hung up on having a relatively recent camera, the Sony Alpha A7III is still a very good choice and it is now even lower in price, complete with lens.

The camera came out in 2018, which seems a long time ago in technology terms, but it still packs a lot of great features. The Sony Alpha A7III was was the third generation in Sony’s entry-level full-frame mirrorless A7 series, offering a new sensor, improved speed, upgraded autofocus and impressive battery life.

Via this Amazon deal, you can now get the Sony Alpha A7III with the 28-70mm Sony kit lens for a tempting $1698, a price cut of nearly 20%. The last time we ran a deal post on this camera and lens combo it was nearly $2k. You do the math!

Sony Alpha A7III key features

24.2MP BSI-CMOS full-frame sensor

ISO 100-204800 (extended)

10fps shooting

4K video recording

5-axis in body stabilisation

See more great deals below and check out our guide to the best Sony E-mount lenses for this camera.