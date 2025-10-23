More than 60 years after her death, the iconic status of Marilyn Monroe shows no signs of diminishing. No less iconic within photography circles at least, Eve Arnold – the first woman to join the legendary Magnum Photos agency – photographed the star for many years, developing a friendship and trust that led to some wonderful photography.

Whether you’re a fan of Eve Arnold or Marilyn, this is a must-buy for classic photography lovers

The two first met at a party in the 1950s, where Monroe is said to have told Arnold that she’d seen the photographer’s images of Marlene Dietrich. She’s reported to have said, ‘if you could do that well with Marlene, can you imagine what you could do with me?’

Marilyn Monroe with Arthur Miller on the set of The Misfits, Nevada, 1960

This edition is a republishing of the 1987 volume Marilyn Monroe: An Appreciation, but also includes newly discovered and restored photographs in both colour and black & white. It also includes insightful commentary from Arnold herself, with a detailed biography in her own words giving us a behind-the-photographs glimpse of what it was like working with the notorious movie star. Arnold died in 2012, aged 99.

Marilyn Monroe playing billiards, Nevada, 1960

With more than 100 illustrations in the book, there’s a veritable feast for Monroe fans, but of course Eve Arnold was a master of her craft too, so it’s a delicious treat for those of us who are more interested in that side of things. A particular highlight for me was the contact sheet from the set of The Misfits, the last film Monroe would shoot before her death.

Marilyn Monroe going over lines for a difficult scene she is about to play with Clark Gable in the Nevada desert for The Misfits, 1960

The book ends with an afterword by Michael Arnold, Eve’s grandson, written in 2024, bringing the publication fully up to date. Even if you haven’t got any special interest in the ‘golden age’ of Hollywood, this is a stellar example of how subject and photographer can work together to create something great and comes highly recommended for that reason alone.

Marilyn Monroe Relaxing at the Miller Place, Long Island

