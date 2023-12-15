Amateur Photographer Readers Choice Awards is here!

Cast your votes in Amateur Photographer’s Reader Choice Awards and simply answer our questions to be in with a chance of winning £100 to spend on whatever you like at your favourite photo retailer.

Simply make your choice in each of eight categories, then answer a simple question. Entries close 11:59pm GMT on 14 January 2024 and the winner of the £100 prize will be drawn at random on the 15th January 2024.

The winners of the AP Readers Choice Awards will be announced at the Amateur Photographer Awards in February 2024!

Have your say on the following AP Readers Choice Awards:

Good Service Award nominations – your favourite retailer

Camera of the year – released in 2023

Lens of the year – released in 2023

Accessory of the year – released in 2023

Book of the year – released in 2023

Exhibition of the year – in 2023

Photo Community of the year

Content Creator of the year

Which camera have you been most impressed by this year? Have you bought and used a game-changing accessory this year, and want to let others know about it? What book have you seen or bought this year that stands out from the crowd?

Which photographer has made you stop and look for longer? Who are you watching online this year, and which content creator has inspired you the most? And finally, what photography community are you a part of that has done the most to help you or encourage you, or simply inspire you?

Let us know your choices here.

For full terms and conditions, please see full details on the entry form.

