All photos by Callum McInerney-Riley

After a five-year wait, the successor to the original EOS 7D has finally arrived.

The Canon EOS 7D Mark II features a revamped advanced AF system, 10fps shooting speed and a 20.2-million-pixel CMOS sensor.

It’s designed with sports and action photographers in mind, so we took it out into the woods for a day of deer-spotting. We had a little success in that regard too – check out the pictures.

Further establishing its outdoorsy credentials, the Canon EOS 7D Mark II is also extensively weather-sealed. It got a good soaking while out in the field with us, and we’re pleased to report that its performance was not affected in the slightest.

Take a look at our Canon EOS 7D Mark II sample image gallery above and let us know what you think of the camera’s performance.

Our full review of the Canon EOS 7D Mark II is here.

Canon EOS 7D Mark II: Where in the range

Canon EOS 6D

Price £1,300 (body only)

A 20.2-million-pixel, full-frame sensor and wide dynamic range mean the EOS 6D is a good portrait and landscape model.

Canon EOS 70D

Price £800 (body only)

A 20.2-million-pixel APS-C sensor, an articulated touchscreen, plenty of video features and Wi-Fi feature on the EOS 70D.

The competition

Canon EOS 5D Mark III

£2,300 (body only)

With its 6fps shooting speed and a 22.3-million-pixel sensor, the Canon EOS 5D Mark III is an excellent DSLR.

Sony Alpha 77 II

£850 (body only)

The Sony Alpha 77 II has a 24.3-million-pixel APS-C sensor, 2.36-million-dot EVF and 12fps shooting.

Samsung NX1

£1,300 (body only)

The Samsung NX1 is a compact system camera with a 28.2-million-pixel APS-C sensor and 15fps shooting.