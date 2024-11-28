Amateur Photographer verdict The Think Tank Cards and Power Wallet is a really handy option for organising your memory cards and camera batteries. It’s nicely designed, well made, easy to carry, and affordably priced too. Pros Affordably priced

Holds memory cards and batteries securely

Includes a belt loop and lanyard Cons Only holds two batteries

The Velcro closure may wear over time

The Think Tank Cards and Power Wallet is a compact soft case designed for keeping memory cards and camera batteries secure and organised. It fits neatly in a camera bag or jacket pocket and gives easy access to these essentials whether you’re shooting at home or out with your camera.

Think Tank Cards and Power Wallet at a glance:

$21.75 / £17.99

Fold-and-fasten design

Folded dimensions (W x H X D): 13.5 x 8 x 2.5 cm

NP 320D Double Diamond Ripstop nylon exterior

Two clear zippered card slots

Two battery pockets

thinktankphoto.com

The wallet is made from NP 320D Double Diamond Ripstop nylon with a durable water-repellent (DWR) coating, which means it’s built to withstand regular use and offers some protection against the elements. With folded dimensions of 13.5 x 8 x 2.5cm, it’s a similar size to a regular money wallet, but it can hold up to two camera batteries and has pockets to house CFexpress cards or SD cards.

The Think Tank Cards and Power Wallet feels well-made and thoughtfully designed. The clear card pockets are especially handy because you can see your memory cards without the need to rummage or remove them. The zippered compartments also hold cards securely, while the Velcro closure keeps the entire wallet folded and fastened.

Think Tank Cards and Power Wallet key features:

Clear Pockets : The see-through, zip-closed pockets can hold SD or CFexpress type memory cards

: The see-through, zip-closed pockets can hold SD or CFexpress type memory cards Battery Store : There are two simple pouches to hold two camera batteries

: There are two simple pouches to hold two camera batteries Lanyard : The clip-on lanyard can prevent the wallet from falling out of a bag or pocket

: The clip-on lanyard can prevent the wallet from falling out of a bag or pocket Folding Design : The fold-and-fasten design keeps the batteries safe

: The fold-and-fasten design keeps the batteries safe Two colour options: The wallet is available in dark grey with Black Slate trim or light grey with Chilli Pepper Red trim

The wallet opened up with memory cards and camera batteries inside. Credit: Angela Nicholson

While Think Tank suggests the wallet can hold two CFexpress Type B cards or four SD cards, I found it’s more flexible in practice. I managed to fit up to 12 SD cards across the two pockets, though sticking to a more moderate number, like six, is more practical to avoid cards falling out when retrieving them. I tend to use one pocket for empty cards and the other for those that are full, it’s a simple but reliable organisation method.

The battery slots are well-sized and its easy to organise the cells based by charge status – simple put fully charged batteries in one orientation and expired batteries in another. The batteries are held in pouches when the wallet is folded and closed by the Velco fastening.

A lanyard is supplied for additional security. Credit: Angela Nicholson

While the wallet can be slipped into a pocket or bag, it also has belt loops for those who prefer to carry it on their hip. In addition, there’s a removable lanyard with a clip for extra security if you want. In another nice touch, the rear of the wallet has a clear ID window that can hold a business card or similar.

Think Tank also makes a collection of memory card wallets such as the Pixel Pocket Rocket V2 (£20.99) which has clear pockets that can hold CFexpress card and one larger zippered-pocket that’s useful for microSD and SD cards or small screws and the like. There’s also the Secure Pixel Pocket Rocket V2 range (around £19) which has pockets that are all zip-closed for extra security.

There’s a clear pocket on the back for your contact details. Credit: Angela Nicholson

Our Verdict

The Think Tank Cards and Power Wallet is a thoughtfully designed option for photographers who want a compact, durable solution for organising memory cards and camera batteries. Its weather-resistant materials, practical layout and multiple carrying options make it a versatile addition to your kit. While the battery capacity is limited to two and the Velcro closure may not last indefinitely, these are minor considerations for an otherwise reliable and convenient wallet that’s attractively priced.

