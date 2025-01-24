Amateur Photographer verdict A toughened point and shoot compact, perfect for spur-of-the-moment action photography, and extreme conditions in which we wouldn’t risk a regular, or more fully featured, camera. Pros Goes deeper than competitors to a depth of 20 metres

Dustproof and shockproof against a drop from 2.1 metres in height

Straightforward point and shoot operation delivers colour rich images

Metal face plate and toughened construction should prolong use Cons Almost twice the price of the lower specified WG-1000, despite both sharing the same size sensor

Pixel fringing visible under strong sunlight

The WG-8’s feature set is fairly basic

In these days of smartphone dominance, it’s rare to find a new compact point and shoot camera. Usually, it’s all high-priced interchangeable lens mirrorless models, beloved of the enthusiast or professional photographer. To justify their existence, something over and above the standard compact camera or smartphone needs to be offered. Enter the toughened, drop-proof, freeze-proof, crushproof and waterproof Pentax WG-8.

Yes, in nearly all respects this camera handles, operates and performs just like the bog-standard point and shoot camera with which it shares obvious DNA. We’ve seen, tried and tested this tech many times before. But where the 20 effective megapixel, 5x optical zoom WG-8 separates itself from the herd is in it being able to be used in scenarios and conditions that would otherwise ruin a regular compact. If we get it covered in sand on the beach, the kids handle it with sticky fingers, or, like us, dunk it in the E.coli infested River Thames, we can literally hold the camera under a tap afterwards and rinse it off. Once dried off, at home it can even double as a webcam for our PC.

The Pentax WG-8 has a 35mm lens with a focal range equivalent to 28-140mm. Image: Gavin Stoker

Though Pentax’s WG-8 is a good half the price of most consumer mirrorless cameras on the market, it’s simultaneously several times the cost of most non-toughened point-and-shoots. Limiting creativity somewhat, the lens at the front cannot be changed. And with good reason, as its zoom is internally stacked behind protective glass to be able to withstand use in all weather conditions, particularly inclement ones.

Enabling its users to capture shots in circumstances where we’d not normally risk it is where the toughened compact is potentially worth its weight in gold. So, does it deliver a solid gold performance, or is the WG-8 more a case of fools’ gold? Read on to find out.

Pentax WG-8 Key Features:

Price: $379 / £429

20MP 1/2.3-inch CMOS sensor

5x optical zoom lens, f/3.5-f/5.5, 28-140mm equivalent

0.5m to infinity focusing range, or 1cm macro at widest setting

3-inch LCD screen, 1040K dots resolution

Digital Shake Reduction

4K resolution at 30fps video recording

Powered by a supplied DB-110 rechargeable lithium ion battery

118.2×65.5×33.1mm in size

215g weight without battery or SD card (242g with)

Available from Clifton Cameras

Though the physically small 1/2.3-inch CMOS sensor at its core might be nothing to write home about, the WG-8’s 35mm equivalent focal range of 28-140mm should prove useful in allowing for captures of everything from wide angle scenes to close ups. But of course the real selling point here is the compact’s toughened capabilities. If you’re not looking for a camera that can be dropped, dunked, or covered in sand and grit, and still be able to function as good as new, then look elsewhere.

Pentax WG-8 boasts water proofing to 20 meters. Image: Gavin Stoker

This particular example boasts IPX8 level waterproofing, translating as being able to prevent moisture ingress at depths of up to 20 metres for up to two hours of continuous operation. Its destruction-proof credentials further include being able to theoretically survive a drop from 2.1 metres in height, withstand temperatures down to minus 10 degrees C, plus withstand pressures of 100Kgf that might crush cheaper compacts. We tested the camera both in freezing temperatures in early January, as well as underwater. After exposure to both, all functionality was maintained.

How does the Pentax WG-8 compare to its WG-1000?

Although they share the same diminutive 1/2.3-inch CMOS sensor, the WG-8 sits above the simultaneously launched WG-1000, and just below the range topping WG-6. The lower the model number the higher the spec. A lure for some here will be 20MP effective images as opposed to 16MP on the WG-1000, and for us the higher resolution camera maintains detail into the corners of frame a lot better. The WG-8 also acquits itself slightly better than the WG-1000 in terms of focal range, with its 5x optical zoom delivering the equivalent of 28-140mm in 35mm film camera terms, as opposed to the 4x zoom WG-1000’s 27-108mm.

The Pentax WG-8 uses a 20 MP 1/2.3-inch CMOS sensor. Image: Gavin Stoker

This being said, the Pentax WG-8 is almost twice the price of the WG-1000 at the time of writing. So what else does it offer to distinguish itself? Whereas the WG-1000 features a soft feel, almost rubberised surface that makes it easier to grip with wet fingers, the WG-8 boasts a sleeker, sportier and somewhat more slippery design, its smooth metal faceplate with corner screws giving it an almost industrial look. The metal in the build also makes the camera feel heavier in the palm than the WG-1000, though a glance at the spec sheet suggests this is only by 15 grams, while the WG-8 is also slightly wider. At the same time it’s narrower in depth as the lens surround doesn’t jut out quite as prominently.

As opposed to Full HD resolution video capture on the WG-1000, on the higher specified WG-8 we get 4K video clips, the ability to go slightly deeper with the camera to waterproofed depths of 20 metres, plus just a slightly better drop proofing capability, although not by much. We’re assured the Pentax WG-8 can survive a drop from 2.1 metres in height, whereas on the WG-1000 it’s two metres exactly. Both cameras also claim a freezeproof capability and can be used in temperatures as low as -10 degrees.

The large rear LCD is great fro composing and reviewing images. Image: Gavin Stoker

With images composed and reviewed via the backplate LCD screen, we preferred the slightly larger view – 3-inches as opposed to 2.7-inches, and 1040K dot resolution, as opposed to 230K dots – via the WG-8’s screen when compared to the one on the WG-1000. To us, the latter appeared visibly low res on occasion.

What are the other features of the Pentax WG-8?

While generally feeling a bit more heavy-duty all round than its sibling, an advantage of the WG-8 for those seeking to shoot macro close ups is the LED ring light encircling its lens. If you’re not especially bothered about macro shooting then this feature is easily overlooked. Likewise perhaps not a feature of particular interest to the casual user is its on-board electronic compass /GPS, whereby coordinates can be imprinted on the bottom right corner of the image, if so desired. Neither of these are anything new when it comes to the WG-8, having been features of the series for years. If it ain’t broke, Pentax clearly does not want to try and fix it.

How is the Pentax WG-8’s handling and design?

As well as having a built-in flash there is also a set of LED lights positioned around the lens that lit up in macro mode. Image: Gavin Stoker

The Pentax WG-8 looks very similar to previous, as well as current, iterations of its manufacturer’s toughened camera series, with a sportier look than the less advanced WG-1000 model, which also meant we did not feel we were able to grip this camera quite as securely and tightly as its sibling. That said the WG-8’s design is not unattractive despite feeling a little less practical; the green metal faceplate of our review sample can also be found in black for this camera, should the user prefer a more ‘serious’ appearance.

Pentax WG-8 has a simple and straightforward design with an on/off button, shutter release button, and a shooting mode dial on the top plate. Image: Gavin Stoker

One key feature of a lot of point and shoot cameras that the WG-8 retains to intuitive advantage is a shooting mode dial, here mounted on the top plate and tucked just behind the large shutter release button and smaller, yet clearly marked, on/off power button. With settings selected with a flick of the user’s thumb, present and correct on the dial are the usual auto, program and pre-optimised scene settings, along with a dedicated video setting. More unusual is a digital microscope mode, in which the aforementioned ring light surrounding the lens is automatically illuminated – and surprisingly bright it is too.

Image: Gavin Stoker

Performance

With images framed and reviewed via the 3-inch, 1040K dot resolution backplate LCD, as expected, operation of the WG-8 is pretty much child’s play. Unless the adults in the room do want to drill into some of the additional features of the camera beyond merely pointing and shooting with the mode dial left on automatic. For those who do want to shoot close ups, the standard setting provides the ability to focus as close as 10cm from a subject, though there is a more impressive 1cm macro mode too for when we want to get up close and personal with underwater critters.

Image: Gavin Stoker

To our eyes the colour rich images of the WG-8 do appear to contain just a smidgeon more detail than those of the 16MP WG-1000 and as mentioned the WG-8 handles images taken at its widest angle setting better, with any fall-off in focus towards the corners far less noticeable here.

Is the Pentax WG-8 value for money?

At first glance the WG-8 looks a little pricey for what is essentially a point and shoot camera with a very modest 1/2.3-inch sensor at its core. But Pentax has used these essentials as a bedrock on which to build and has ended up with what appears to be, as with its predecessors, a point and shoot camera on steroids. While it may look a little pricey compared with what a non-toughened camera made in the Far East might go for these days, compare it with the average interchangeable lens mirrorless camera, or even latest must-have smartphone, and it starts to appear almost a bargain. And, if you want to get wet and wild with your camera, it furthermore appears essential. Other options include the OM System Tough TG-7, which includes raw support. The Pentax WG-8 is available from Clifton Cameras, who provided this camera for review.

Final verdict on the Pentax WG-8

When we’re hurtling down a ski run or leaning over the side of the boat to take a picture, we don’t want to be fretting over camera settings. A toughened point and shoot compact like the 5x zoom, 20MP Pentax WG-8 is perfect for such spur-of-the-moment action photography, and for conditions in which we wouldn’t risk a regular, or more fully featured, camera. Delivering colour rich images and a pleasing degree of detail, results may not compare with a classic DSLR or modern mirrorless camera under close scrutiny, but the WG-8 happily lives up to its intended purpose. It therefore justifies a purchase for those with a bit more cash to spend than on Pentax’s alternative but lower specified and priced WG-1000.

Image: Gavin Stoker

Sportier types will prefer the look, feel and handling of the WG-8 over and above its more affordable sibling in the WG-1000. As mentioned earlier we got to try this camera out in freezing conditions as well as underwater and in both instances it carried on taking shots just as we hoped and expected it would. Those self-same shots are colourful without exception and even if some tell-tale purple pixel fringing creeps in with regard to contrast-y areas of an image, that’s nothing unusual for a camera with a modest ½.3-inch chip. While it may not seek to reinvent the wheel or offer anything that is revolutionary, the toughened Pentax WG-8 gives a solid showing, in every sense.

