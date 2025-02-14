Amateur Photographer verdict The Joby GorillaPod 5K Rig is a versatile tripod solution for vloggers, photographers, and wildlife creatives, with a high build-quality and bundle that offers excellent value for money. Pros Extremely versatile and high-quality

Includes arms for lights, reflectors and more

Comes with a carry mounting strap

Range of accessories included Cons Doesn’t come with a bag

GorillaPods are unique flexible tripods that can be bent into any shape, letting you wrap it around almost any object – the GorillaPod 5K is the largest of these – supporting heavier kit (up to 5KG) including heavy DSLRs and mirrorless cameras.

At a glance

Arca Swiss compatible 5K Ball head mount

6 socket GorillaPod arms

GorillaPod 5K stand

Total 5Kg capacity

Weighs 840g

Costs $105 / £105 or less

Features

Joby GorillaPod 5K Rig supports heavier cameras and can be wrapped around a variety of things – Photo JW

This tripod has arms for mounting lights, reflectors, GoPros and more so you can easily add two accessories of your choice. It comes with an Arca Swiss compatible ball head with a locking pin to stop your camera falling off when loosening it.

In the box you’ll find the GorillaPod 5K stand, removable Arca Swiss compatible ball head, GoPro pin-joint mount, removable hub plate, quick release plate, two 6-socket GorillaPod arms, two cold shoe mounts, and a carry-mounting strap.

Joby GorillaPod 5K Rig – the box contents are generous – Photo JW

Key Features

360 ball-head – the Arca Swiss compatible ball head tilt, and the 360 pan rotation can be locked off separately, letting you use the ball-head for 360 photos and video.

– the Arca Swiss compatible ball head tilt, and the 360 pan rotation can be locked off separately, letting you use the ball-head for 360 photos and video. Two GorillaPod arms let you add additional lighting, reflectors, mics, action cameras, or other accessories with a GoPro mount and two cold shoes provided

let you add additional lighting, reflectors, mics, action cameras, or other accessories with a GoPro mount and two cold shoes provided Bendable legs – these can be wrapped around trees, banisters, railings, or even wrapped around your arm

– these can be wrapped around trees, banisters, railings, or even wrapped around your arm Removable hub plate – this has two 1/4inch mounts for the two GorillaPod arms, or anything else you want to screw into it

– this has two 1/4inch mounts for the two GorillaPod arms, or anything else you want to screw into it Carry-mounting strap – This can be used as strap to carry the tripod, or as additional support when mounting the tripod to trees etc

Joby GorillaPod 5K Rig – the arms mean it’s ideal for additional lighting – Photo JW

Performance

The tripod is easy to set up, and due to the size can be good for low down or tabletop photography, with the two arms providing support for additional lighting (lights not included) or other accessories.

For photography at different heights, you’ll need to find something to wrap the tripod around such as around trees, and for additional safety there is a strap that can be used to secure the tripod.

Joby GorillaPod 5K Rig comes with a high-quality Arca Swiss compatible ball-head – Photo JW

The ball head is of high quality made from mostly metal with plastic knobs with rubber grips, and panoramic markings around the bottom. The head doesn’t include a spirit level. The red colouring is also rather attractive.

The legs are made up of a combination of metal, plastic and rubber which is a step up from entry level GorillaPod tripods and will make it last longer. Entry level GorillaPods tend to become loose over time. There are large rubber feet on the bottom to minimise slip.

Verdict

The Joby GorillaPod 5K Rig is an impressive high-quality tripod kit with a useful range of included accessories and bendable tripod legs make it suitable for a wide range of uses sure as vlogging, macro, nature or even mounted to a tree. Available for under $100 / £100, it represents excellent value for money.