3 Legged Thing’s Punks line represents the entry point to its range. The firm’s most affordable tripod kit of all is the 3 Legged Thing Punks Patti 2.0: a no-frills offering that provides all the essentials that photographers need, with no additional fripperies. With 4-section magnesium-alloy legs, it provides a well-judged compromise between the key specifications of height, weight, load capacity, and folded length.

3 Legged Thing Punks Patti 2.0 at a glance:

$160 / £119.99

1.63m maximum height

1.66m monopod

45.5cm folded length

1.7kg weight

10kg rated load

Two colour schemes: blue or black

Uniquely within the 3 Legged Thing family, Patti 2.0 uses flip-locks for its leg sections, rather than the usual twist-type locks. The large levers are easy to use, allowing quick set-up.

Each of the legs can be locked independently at three different angles, and they reverse fold around the centre column for a reasonably compact folded length. None of the legs has a foam or rubber grip, though, so in cold weather you’ll be handling cold metal, which can be uncomfortable.

3 Legged Thing Punks Patti 2.0 tripod folded. Credit: Andy Westlake

3 Legged Thing Punks Patti 2.0 key features:

Interchangeable Feet : The supplied rubber feet can be unscrewed and swapped for optional spikes

: The supplied rubber feet can be unscrewed and swapped for optional spikes Toolz multi-tool : The included carabiner-style multi-tool has a screwdriver and hex key for fitting the camera plate securely

: The included carabiner-style multi-tool has a screwdriver and hex key for fitting the camera plate securely Accessory attachment : A standard 1/4in socket on the ‘spider’ allows the attachment of accessories such as lights

: A standard 1/4in socket on the ‘spider’ allows the attachment of accessories such as lights Carry case: You get an unpadded, lightweight nylon carry case with a rather short shoulder strap

3 Legged Thing Punks Patti 2.0 carry case. Credit: Andy Westlake

One of the legs can be unscrewed and attached to the centre column to produce a monopod. The centre column can be reversed for low-angle shooting, too, although using a camera this way is always awkward. However, by removing the centre column and its twist lock, it’s also possible to screw the head platform directly onto the legs for really low-level work.

You get a basic but solid ball head, with a single locking knob that controls both the main ball and the panning base. Undoing this fractionally gives a degree of friction control, which is helpful for positioning your camera accurately.

3 Legged Thing Punks Patti 2.0 set up for low-angle shooting. Credit: Andy Westlake

There’s an Arca-Swiss type clamp on top, with a built-in spirit level to help keep your horizons straight. The supplied square camera plate fits into Peak Design’s Capture clips.

3 Legged Thing offers a variety of optional feet for use on different surfaces. Heelz are basic spikes, Clawz are for ice and rock, while Stilettoz (right) are long spikes for mud or soft ground. They cost £40-50 per set. Alternatively, you can fit third-party spikes that have 1/4in screws.

3 Legged Thing Punks Patti 2.0 AirHed Mini ball head. Credit: Andy Westlake

In typical 3 Legged Thing fashion, Patti 2.0 is nicely made and works reliably. I tested it using the Sony Alpha A7R V and Sigma 100-400mm F4.5-6.3 DG DN telezoom, and found it had no trouble at all supporting the load.

It doesn’t suppress vibrations as effectively as a carbon-fibre tripod would, though, so it’s important to use a remote release and ideally keep the centre column as low as possible.

3 Legged Thing Punks Patti 2.0 tripod at full height. Credit: Andy Westlake

3 Legged Thing Punks Patti 2.0: Our Verdict

It may not be the best-featured tripod kit around, but the 3 Legged Thing Punks Patti 2.0 does what you really need while representing very decent value for money. Both the tripod and monopod are plenty tall enough to get a camera up to eye level for me as a near six-foot photographer. It’s a great choice for those who want a robust support without breaking the bank.

