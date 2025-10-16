The results of the fourth round of our prestigious International Amateur Photographer of the Year 2025 competition are in! Sonia Daneluzzi wins the top place in the Celebrating Colour category with the street photograph ‘A true blue’. Meanwhile, Edward Davies came first place in the Young APOY competition. Here are the top 10 images uploaded to Photocrowd from Round Five, Celebrating Colour, with comments by the AP team and our guest judge…

Celebrating Colour is new for APOY – we thought if we had a round that concentrated only on black & white, then it was only fair to have one that was purely colour! And our entrants rose to the occasion, submitting a vast array of images that were made up of everything from the softest tones to the most garish hues, and everything in between.

Complementary, clashing, monochromatic – everything was here. It was a very tricky round to judge, with a wide range of favourites from all our judges, but we hope you’ll agree that the final top ten really do celebrate colour in all its forms.

International Amateur Photographer of the Year 2025, Celebrating Colour winner

A true blue by Sonia Daneluzzi, UK, 100pts

Sony A7 Mark III, 28-70mm, 1/2000sec at f/4, ISO 160

Image: Sonia Daneluzzi

Sonia’s image caught the judges’ attention for several reasons. First, and crucially for the category, there are the three different shades of blue (and who doesn’t love an odd number in photography?) that anchor the picture; then there’s the well-observed juxtaposition of the three modes of transport (car, bicycle, feet); and finally, the crucial human interest, with the cloaked figure walking into frame, the colour of their clothing almost melting into the wall to their left. Add in factors such as the shadows punctuating the wall at the top of the frame and you have a shot that’s full of interest. It may only feature two main colours, but that’s all it needs to be a success.

2. Yellow ladder and blue sea by Christer Björkman, Sweden, 90pts

Fujifilm X-T3, 90mm, 1/1000sec at f/9, ISO 160

Image: Christer Björkman

The graphic simplicity of Christer’s well-seen image is what makes it stand out, and similarly to Sonia’s winning shot, it only features minimal colours, but this means that yellow really pops out of the frame. Any more and the ladder handles would have been entirely lost. Why does it work so well? Of course, it’s mainly about the juxtaposition of the yellow against the complementary indigo of the sea, but it’s also about the curves against the straight lines, the separation between the handles, and the triangles created in the foreground concrete, thanks to the shadow that is falling across the foreground. To some, it might appear to be a snap, but not many could have shot it with the same sophistication as Christer, and he is to be commended for his eye.

3. Damrak windows 2 by Brian Denton, UK, 80pts

Sony A7R Mark II, 16-35mm at 29mm, 1/80sec at f/10, ISO 200

Image: Brian Denton

Here we have a glorious celebration of colour, in this architectural scene from Damrak, Amsterdam. The rich, deep reds and browns, punctuated by the blues, are what the eye is drawn to first, followed quickly by the amazing oranges that are reflected off the buildings’ multiple windows. It’s almost as if the viewer is looking at abstract, colourful paintings in their frames, rather than windows, and the effect is mesmerising. None of the windows in one building line up with the next, and so the eye moves from left to right almost as if reading sheet music. The blurred reflection in the canal at the bottom of the frame is the perfect finishing touch.

4. Red on yellow by Ales Krivec, Slovenia, 70pts

Nikon D810A, 150-600mm at 600mm, 1/2500sec at f/6.3, ISO 400

Image: Ales Krivec

A fabulous wallop of colour from Ales who, in using the 600mm end of his zoom, has compressed the scene to excellent effect. The fact that we can’t see the road means we could almost believe the lorry has got itself stuck in a field of rapeseed, while placing the vehicle on the thirds keeps everything pleasing to the eye.

5. Hong Kong estate by Paul Healy, UK, 60pts

Apple iPhone 14 Pro, 21mm-equiv, 1/900sec at f/2.2, ISO 40

Image: Paul Healy

Paul has used the lines of the sports court to lead our eye perfectly to the walking figure in the middle of the frame, and the buildings beyond. It is crucial for the composition to be this balanced, because elsewhere it is a riot of clashing colour, and that needs to be contained somehow – something Paul has achieved well.

6. Sunflower girl by Rahimat Onize Shaibu, UK, 50pts

Canon EOS R6 Mark II, 24–105mm at 35mm, 1/160sec at f/4, ISO 500, Godox AD400Pro flash

Image: Rahimat Onize Shaibu

As Rahimat herself says, this is ‘a self-portrait that celebrates Black beauty and resilience through my own lens, and in my own skin.’ It is a compelling portrait that succeeds for the directness of Rahimat’s gaze, and the confidence to choose just one colour and repeat it via her makeup, sweater and the sunflowers – flowers which, she says, ‘symbolise how I choose to turn toward light’. The image is successful not only for its message but also the technical expertise she has demonstrated. The lighting is excellent, with the modelling across her hair and features adding real dimension to the photograph. Eye-catching and memorable.

7. Being assimilated by Jerry Holmes, UK 45pts

Olympus E-M1X, 45mm, 1/2000sec at f/2, ISO 1250

Image: Jerry Holmes

Another great portrait, and completely different from Rahimat’s. It’s stylish, well controlled in terms of the contrasting colours, and has a sci-fi edge. The model’s styling is spot on, too – especially those sunglasses. Best of all? It wasn’t shot in a complex studio setup, but next to a video marketing board in London’s Lillywhites!

8. Poolside by Nicola David, UK, 40pts

Samsung SM-G981B, 26mm-equiv, 1/250sec at f/1.8, ISO 320

Image: Nicola David

Subtlety and stillness is the order of the day in Nicola’s image. The graduation of the blue and peach tones that make up the whole frame (barring the two spots of light from the lamp) are incredibly pleasing, as is the symmetry and balance of the folded umbrellas. It would almost be a shame to dive into that pool and spoil the serenity.

9. Painting by Lauren McCabe, Portugal, 35pts

Sony A6400, 18-135mm at 28mm, 1/2000sec at f/9, ISO 400

Image: Lauren McCabe

Guest judge JJ Waller says: ‘The picture by Lauren caught my eye for a number of reasons. Obviously the initial impact from the dominant blues was key but the first viewing also posed questions as to exactly what was happening. As central as the blue is to the image the pastel colours and the texture of the distressed plaster and paintwork add to the picture, establishing a great sense of place.

‘Storytelling images have extra appeal. Although the three workers form a dynamic composition, the image might have benefited even further if the lad with the co-ordinated colour blue shorts had been pictured looking towards the abseilers? Maybe the kids left the scene soon after? Or maybe Lauren could have hung around a bit longer? So often it’s the very first thing that catches our eye as photographers that rightly becomes the shot but when the opportunity allows us to continue to observe, things can happen that have the potential to build the ‘story’. For example, somebody walking through close to the lens might have elevated an already strong shot even further? That’s the fun of being a photographer – allowing things to happen.

‘Overall, Lauren has made a striking and accomplished non-clichéd image of Cuba. It’s apparent from going through the images submitted in both age categories that most photographers have put a lot of effort and thought into their entries and I was really impressed with not only the technical standard but also the quality and variety of ideas.’

10. Drive-in menu by Mike Morton, UK, 30pts

Fujifilm X-T10, 10-24mm at 10mm, 1/850sec at f/8, ISO 400

Image: Mike Morton

A fantastic riot of colour, made all the stronger by the ultra-wideangle lens Mike chose to use. The garishness of the yellows and reds that dominate the frame give the image a look of the 1950s, which is clearly deliberately done to match the diner-style setup. The composition is strong, with the focal point of the shot well placed in the lower left of the frame, and everything radiating outwards from there. He’s done a great job of keeping it immediate and coherent.

International Young Amateur Photographer of the Year 2025, Celebrating Colour winner

Heading for shore by Edward Davies, UK, 100pts

Canon EOS 5D Mark IV, 70-200mm at 200mm, 1/500sec at f/2.8, ISO 200

Image: Edward Davies

Edward has won this round of Young APOY with his mature, well-executed and witty shot. Leaving so much dark space top and bottom shows a confidence in his composition skills, as does placing the boat with its passenger bang in the centre of the frame. The shot needs no more than it has already, and it stands out for its simplicity. He says this shot is about ‘how a single splash of colour can change a whole scene’ and he’s right. A deserving winner of this category.

Camera Club competition

Each round, we shine a spotlight on a selection of excellent entries from the many camera clubs that enter APOY

Silhouette by Denise Compton, Nantwich Camera Club

Fujifilm X-T2, 18-55mm at 18mm, 1/60sec at f/18, ISO 320

Image: Denise Compton

A dynamic shot that makes great use of the colourful backlighting in order to create a silhouette. Denise’s timing is great, capturing the man’s foot just before it hits the ground, and therefore creating an important separation between his shoe and its shadow.

Eames stacking chair by Neville Morgan, Muswell Hill Photographic Society, Tate St Ives

Olympus E-M1 Mark III, 12-100mm at 34mm, 1/4sec at f/5.6, ISO 200

Image: Neville Morgan

A lovely, precise composition, with the red and green joining at the top right and the chair well placed on the thirds.

Lady in red by John Boteler, Oxford Photographic Society

Canon EOS 6D, 24-105mm at 84mm, 1/80sec at f/5, ISO 800

Image: John Boteler

An excellent candid shot which has a powerful human touch as well as boldly contrasting colours. Tells a great story.

Blyth beach huts by Victoria Najafi, Gateshead Camera Club

Nikon D90, 1/400sec at f/10, ISO 200

Image: Victoria Najafi

This line of beach huts cries out to be photographed. The tyre tracks in the beach and the puffy clouds above provide a contrast with the boldness of the huts. Very well composed.

Dawn lines by Pete Baker, Royston Camera Club

Canon EOS 5D Mark IV, 50mm, 1/200sec at f/8, ISO 250

Image: Pete Baker

A subtle celebration of colour in this peaceful and serene scene, with a great use of tram tracks as lead-in lines.

The 2025 International Amateur Photographer of the Year leaderboards after round five, Celebrating Colour

At the halfway point of this year’s APOY, Erika Howard tops the leaderboard for the third month in a row – and in fact is the sole member of her camera club responsible for its current second place (see page 56)! However, with only 65 points separating first and tenth places, a great deal could change over the coming five rounds. Hary Hammad also maintains the top spot in Young APOY.

Winning kit from Camera Centre UK

What gear did our top ten photographers use?

Taking third place, Brian Denton used a Sony FE 16-35mm F4 ZA OSS for his excellent architectural shot. Receiving five stars when reviewed in AP, this constant-aperture ultra-wide zoom has a solid all-metal finish, is made of 10 elements in 12 groups, and has a minimum focus distance of 28cm. Despite being some 11 years old now, it is still a very compelling option for Sony users and can be found at Camera Centre UK for £1,049.

In seventh place, Jerry Holmes shot with an Olympus 45mm f/1.2 M.Zuiko PRO Digital ED. This fantastic all-round lens (which has a full-frame-equivalent focal length of 90mm) is suitable for a wide range of subjects, has stunning bokeh, is splashproof, dustproof and freezeproof, and the maximum f/1.2 aperture allows shooting in a wide variety of conditions. Find this lens at Camera Centre for £1,099.

The Fujifilm XF 10-24mm F4 R OIS WR

In tenth place, Mike Morton used a Fujifilm XF 10-24mm f4 R OIS WR for his ultra-wideangle shot. It is weather-resistant, has fast and silent autofocus, and is impressively sharp. When reviewed in AP, it received 4.5 stars, and the verdict concluded, ‘The updated aperture ring with f-stop scale and auto-position lock are useful additions and the improved optical stabilisation lets users shoot sharp handheld shots with slower shutter speeds.’ This lens can be purchased from Camera Centre UK for £869.

To see the full range, visit www.cameracentreuk.com

See more from APOY here.

Follow AP on Facebook, X, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok.