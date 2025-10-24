After a successful inaugural year, Trackside Focus®, an award-winning brand by The Photographic Adventure Company Ltd, has announced the return of its Amateur Motorsport Photography Awards™ (AMPA) competition for a second year. Entries will be opening on Monday, 3rd November 2025, so get them ready!

The AMPA competition invites UK-based amateur motorsport photographers aged 18 and over to submit their best motorsport images for a chance to

win fantastic prizes and the prestigious title of ‘Amateur Motorsport Photographer of the Year 2025’.

Image Sam Pelling, Highly Commended Amateur Motorsport Photography Awards 2024

Founded by award-winning entrepreneur Greg Childs, founder and CEO of Trackside Focus® / The Photographic Adventure Company Ltd, AMPA was created to shine a spotlight on the often-overlooked community of passionate motorsport enthusiasts who dedicate their time, creativity, and skill to capturing the thrill of UK motorsport from a spectator’s perspective.

He says, “Our first year was a tremendous success, with Les Gawin being crowned our inaugural Amateur Motorsport Photographer of the Year for 2024,” said Greg. “We’re now incredibly excited to launch the search for our second winner – someone whose passion, creativity, and dedication to motorsport photography truly stand out. The level of talent we saw last year was phenomenal, and we can’t wait to see what 2025 brings.”

Image: Les Gawin, Amateur Motorsport Photographer of the Year 2024

Prizes

The competition continues to receive generous support from industry partners, including Vanguard Photo UK and The Pit Stop Magazine. This year, AMPA also welcomes Paddock Motorsport as a new sponsor along with Cambrian Photography (with more sponsors to be announced in due course), reflecting a shared commitment to nurturing creative talent within the UK motorsport photography community.

Submissions Open: Monday, 3rd November 2025 at 10:00

Submissions Close: Sunday, 30th November 2025 at 23:59

Judging Begins: December 2025

Shortlist Announcement: December 2025

Winners Announced: January 2026

Enter here: Amateur Motorsport Photography Awards™ 2025 – Trackside Focus®

Image: Chris Nicholson, Pit Lane and Paddock category winner 2024

Entry fees

1 image – £10

3 images – £18

5 images – £25

