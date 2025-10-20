You can now buy a unique but affordable ‘square’ print of some of the biggest celebrities of the last 100 years, as shot by some of the world’s greatest photographers.

Magnum Photos has teamed up with photography book publisher, Aperture, to offer the discounted prints in its latest Square Print Sale, this time on the theme of ‘Youth.’

Youth captures the buzz of growing up, and brings together icons in their prime – Dennis Stock’s enigmatic portrait of James Dean, Danny Clinch’s shot of Bruce Springsteen, Phillippe Halsman’s image of Brigitte Bardot – and the young at heart, as in Werner Bischoff’s portrait of Mexican artist Frida Kahlo months before her death.

Other images include less well-known subjects, but they are still superb examples of photographic art, capturing many aspects of youth and youth culture across the decades.

On the set of the film: “Bitter Rice”. Italy. 1950. Credit: Robert Capa/Magnum Photos

Big name photographers represented in the print sale include Robert Frank, Eve Arnold, Joel Meyerowitz. Susan Meiselas, Martin Parr and Robert Capa, so don’t miss this chance to own a piece of photographic history.

Over 100 signed or estate-stamped, museum-quality 6×6-inch prints will be available online from today until Sunday October 26th, starting at $110/£110. Full details are here.

Celebrity squares: from the latest Magnum square print sale

Johnny Rotten and Sid Vicious of the Sex Pistols on a plane with an unknown little girl, flying from London to Brussels. November 1977. Credit: Bob Gruen

Bruce Springsteen, Fort Monmouth, NJ. 1999. Credit: Danny Clinch

