Peak Design has revealed a new range of ‘Form’ camera straps, which come in rope or leather, with a variety of colours and lengths available. There’s a Cuff wriststrap, Neck strap, and shoulder/cross-body straps in Short, Standard and Long lengths. Unlike the extremely popular Leash, Slide Lite and Slide straps, these Form straps are all fixed length.

Leather straps come in a choice of three colours: Black, Tan and Amber. Meanwhile, Rope straps are available in Black, Kelp (green) and Ocean (blue). Peak Design has managed to integrate its usual connectors very neatly at the ends, and claims they’ll support up to 200lb / 90kg. Clearly nobody’s going to be hanging anywhere close to this weight on them, though, instead these straps will naturally be best suited to relatively small, light cameras.

Pricing is as follows:

Leather Rope Cuff $49.95 / £54.99 $49.95 / £34.99 Neck $69.95 / £59.99 $44.95 / £39.99 Long, Short, Standard $79.95 / £69.99 $39.95 / £44.99

New Peak Design Field Plate, too

Alongside the new straps, Peak Design has made a new version of its square camera plate. The Field Plate gains a fold-out key, which should make it easier to attach to cameras without needing to use a tool such as a coin, screwdriver or hex key. It’ll cost $39.95 / £34.99.

Product image gallery

Here a selection of images provided by Peak Design that show what the new straps look like in a variety of lengths and colours.

Rope Cuff, Kelp. Image credit: Peak Design Leather Standard, Black. Image credit: Peak Design Rope Neck, Black. Image credit: Peak Design Rope Standard, Ocean. Image credit: Peak Design Rope Long, Kelp. Image credit: Peak Design Leather Cuff, Amber. Image credit: Peak Design Field Plate. Image credit: Peak Design

Follow AP on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok

From Peak Design:

Peak Design Unveils All-New Minimalist Camera Straps and Custom, Tool-Less Field Plate

Peak Design Form Leather Cuff strap, amber. Image credit: Peak Design

San Francisco, CA (October 21) – Peak Design, the global leader in camera carry solutions and accessories, announces the launch of an all-new family of minimalist, fixed-length camera straps: Form Rope straps and Form Leather straps. Available in multiple lengths and colors, the Form Strap line is joined by the Field Plate, a next-generation tool-free, thumb-drive camera plate engineered for fast and secure attachment to ¼”-20 threaded camera bodies. Field Plate is fully compatible with Peak Design tripods, Capture clips, straps, and most third-party Arca-type heads.

The new Form straps bring Peak Design’s renowned Anchor Link quick-connection system to its cleanest and most elegant design yet. Ultra low-profile hardware is integrated directly into the strap ends with no visible stitching, O-rings, or bulky connectors. The result is a minimal aesthetic with a faster, flatter connection that can hold up to 200lbs. and blends seamlessly into most any camera setup.

Form Rope straps are made from a custom braided nylon and polyester rope that balances strength, padding, and stretch, and are finished with glass-reinforced nylon Anchor housings for lasting durability. Form Leather straps are crafted from premium ECCO full-grain leather with machined aluminum hardware and a custom sealed finish along the strap’s underside to deliver a smooth glide with just the right amount of grip. Both leather and rope versions are offered in fixed-length neck and cross-body configurations, available in small, medium, and large sizes. Form Leather straps come in Black, Amber, and Tan, while rope straps are offered in Black, Kelp, and Ocean. Complementing the lineup, Peak Design is also introducing Cuff Leather and Cuff Rope wrist straps, which feature a one-size, quick-cinching design in matching materials and colorways.

Peak Design’s new Field Plate pushes traditional camera plate design into new territory. Instead of relying on coins, keys, or fold-out rings, the Field Plate features a pop-up thumb drive screw that lets photographers apply real torque with their hands alone. A simple press deploys the mechanism; twist to tighten or loosen; press again to stow. The intuitive design delivers a premium feel while maintaining Peak Design’s signature slim stack height and full compatibility with Peak Design camera accessories and most third-party Arca heads.

“For more than a decade, photographers around the world have trusted our quick-connecting camera straps, and it’s incredible to spot our little red Anchor Links almost everywhere cameras are carried,” said Peak Design CEO and Founder Peter Dering. “The new Form straps are our distillation of that heritage into something streamlined, premium, and classic. And while we were at it, we took a fresh look at the humble tripod plate, resulting in the new Field Plate, which makes mounting your camera as simple as using your thumb.”

The Form Leather Strap is available in Long, Short, and Standard configurations (MSRP $79.95) and as a Neck Strap (MSRP $69.95). The Form Rope Strap is priced at $49.95 (Long, Short, Standard) and $44.95 (Neck). Cuff Leather Wrist straps are priced at $59.95, Cuff Rope Wrist straps at $39.95, and the Field Plate at $39.95.