Accessory firm 3 Legged Thing – best known for its tripods and monopods – has launched a new system of British-made camera straps on Kickstarter. The 3 Legged Thing Axis Strap System is based around on the Quick Detach Swivel connector that was originally developed for police and military use. All the straps plug into a plate or L-bracket that screws into your camera’s tripod socket.

At launch, the Axis strap system includes three neck/shoulder-cross body straps of different widths: the Axis 24, Axis 34, and Axis 44 (with the number denoting the width in millimetres). Meanwhile, Axis Pulse is a simple wrist strap, and Axis Anywhere is a short strap that’s designed to clip onto a backpack. Last but not least, the company is also offering the Axis Sling and Axis Double Sling, with the latter holding two cameras.

All the straps are designed so their length can be adjusted quickly and easily via large buckles. The Axis Sling is designed so it can be worn equally comfortably over either shoulder, which is good news for left-handers. Also, the Axis 24, 34 and 44 employ a unique ‘4-axis QD buckle’ to accommodate different body shapes and wearing modes.

Various colourways are available, depending on the model, with a choice of either grey or black webbing, and either orange or black metalwork. There are two camera plates of different lengths, one with a single QD socket, and the other with two. 3 Legged Thing also sells L brackets with QD sockets that are custom-designed to fit a wide range of cameras.

At launch, there’s no option to use the camera’s normal strap lugs. But 3 Legged Thing has told us that it plans on launching a wider array of QD accessories in the future.

The system is based around the Quick Detach Swivel connector and 4-axis QD buckle. Image credit: 3 Legged Thing

The QD swivel connector works using four sprung ball bearings. Pressing a large button in the middle of the connector allows these to retract, so the connector can be attached or detached. When it’s in place, they fit into a groove inside the socket, which allows the connector to swivel freely.

Full details of the 3 Legged Thing Axis Strap System can be found on the Kickstarter link below, with the campaign running for 31 days from 9th September 2025. (Note that Amateur Photographer may make a commission if you support the project via this link.)

3 Legged Thing Axis Strap System on Kickstarter

3 Legged Thing Axis Strap System product image gallery

3 Legged Thing Axis Pulse wrist strap. Image credit: 3 Legged Thing 3 Legged Thing Axis 34. Image credit: 3 Legged Thing 3 Legged Thing Axis 44, showing 4-axis QD buckle. Image credit: 3 Legged Thing 3 Legged Thing Axis Anywhere. Image credit: 3 Legged Thing 3 Legged Thing Axis Sling. Image credit: 3 Legged Thing 3 Legged Thing Axis Double Sling. Image credit: 3 Legged Thing

Kickstarter disclaimer

As always, with Kickstarter we must point out that technically, you’re not buying a product. Instead, you’re backing a campaign that may, or may not deliver anything at the end of it. However, 3 Legged Thing is a highly experienced manufacturing company that successfully delivered its first Kickstarter campaign for its Ultra Plates last year. We also have a fully-functional sample of the strap for testing and review, and know the system works. So chances are that if you pledge your money, you should receive the goods.

From 3 Legged Thing:

"This project has been 8 years in the making, though massively interrupted by the pandemic, so we're incredibly excited to bring the AXIS Strap System to the market. I genuinely believe that QD is the future of camera-carrying solutions, and we will be bringing this technology to many more products in the future. We're also delighted that we're creating a production facility in the UK for these straps, so they can proudly carry the 'Made in Great Britain' mark." – Danny Lenihan, Founder & CEO, 3 Legged Thing

