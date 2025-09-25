Chinese lens maker Viltrox, which recently joined the L-mount Alliance, has released two new ultra-wide lenses: the Viltrox AF 9mm F2.8 Air for APS-C cameras and the Viltrox AF 14mm F4.0 Air for full frame.

The 9mm is available for Sony E, Nikon Z and Fujifilm XF mounts, and includes 13 lens elements in 11 groups. Other features include Viltrox’s STM autofocus motor for quiet and accurate focusing, a 113.8° field of view (equivalent to 13.5mm), a minimum focus distance of 13cm and 0.15x magnification.

The lens is light too, weighing just 175g in E and XF mounts. Available now for a very affordable $199/£190.

The new 9mm F2.8 Air lens

The AF 14mm F4.0 Air, meanwhile, is available for full-frame Sony FE and Nikon Z mounts, and features a 12-element, 9-group design, a minimum focusing distance of 0.13 meters with 0.23x maximum magnification, and a 112° field of view.

The new 14mm lens.

The lens weighs 170 grams in FE mount and 185 grams in the Z mount version, and also has the STM autofocus motor and a price tag of $199/£190. For more information, see here.

Sample images

Taken with the 9mm lens. Image credit: Viltrox

Taken with the 14mm lens. Image credit: Viltrox

