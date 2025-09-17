DJI has announced the Mini 5 Pro, a new “mini drone” with a 50MP 1inch sensor, the first of it’s kind with a 1inch sensor. DJI’s Mini drones are designed to fit in the <250g market which means they can be used without a full drone licence. The DJI Mini 5 Pro is compatible with a range of accessories, including ND filters, and is priced at £689 GBP/ 799 EUR for the standard drone, although most people will want the kits that are available as they offer a range of useful accessories. Unfortunately, the drone will not be available in the US.

DJI Mini 5 Pro. Image: DJI

From DJI, 17 September 2025: 1-Inch large CMOS sensor, Nightscape Omnidirectional Sensing, true vertical shooting and 225° flexible gimbal rotation combine for the ultimate all-in-one mini camera drone



DJI, the global leader in civilian drones and creative camera technology, today introduces the DJI Mini 5 Pro. Featuring the world’s first1 1-inch sensor in a mini camera drone, an Intelligent Flight Battery providing up to 36 minutes of flight time1 and upgraded ActiveTrack 360°, the palm-sized, lightweight drone, gives everyone the chance to capture life’s beautiful moments and preserve treasured memories in stunning detail.



Pro-level Imaging in a Compact Body



The Mini 5 Pro debuts a 50MP 1-inch large sensor, preserving even minute details in low-light conditions such as sunsets and nightscapes; and a new 48mm Med-Tele mode with higher digital zoom resolution than previous models, to make subjects stand out with greater texture and adds depth. Furthermore, DJI’s portrait optimization technology enhances portraits’ brightness, contrast and skin tones to make them look naturally radiant with more vivid expressions.

DJI Mini 5 Pro. Image: DJI

Cinematic Settings as Standard



With 4K/60fps HDR video up to 14 stops of dynamic range1 are achievable to capture cinematic footage in high-contrast scenes, such as detailed views of cloud textures and other elements during sunrise and sunset.



For those wanting to slow things down with even greater creative flexibility in post-production the Mini 5 Pro supports slow-motion video recording at 4K/120fps.

When it comes to color modes, the Mini 5 Pro can record 10-bit video using H.265 encoding, delivering refined color performance, with the maximum ISO raised to 12800. In D-Log M and HLG color modes, the maximum ISO is raised to 3200, allowing for greater brightness and more details in urban night scenes.



Camera Movement with Greater Possibilities



Mini 5 Pro supports wide-angle 225° roll rotation and true vertical shooting, bringing greater freedom and possibilities to camera movement.



With 225° roll rotation, the gimbal enables flexible and dynamic camera movement. Paired with intelligent modes like QuickShot Rotate, Timelapse, Spotlight, and Waypoint Flight, capturing creative rotating footage is easier than ever before.



Instantly shoot skyscrapers, waterfalls and vibrant city scenes with the camera’s True Vertical Shooting. No cropping is needed and with every photo and video ready for social media.



Confident Flight Even in Low Light



Mini 5 Pro features a forward-facing LiDAR and multiple vision sensors for nightscape omnidirectional obstacle sensing, making return-to-home safer. In city nightscapes, it actively detects and avoids obstacles along flight and return paths for worry-free night flying. With sufficient light, it can memorize flight routes, enabling safe takeoff and return even without a satellite signal1.



Omnidirectional Vision Sensing System: With forward-facing LiDAR, fisheye lenses on the front and rear; binocular lenses and a 3D infrared sensor on the bottom omnidirectional obstacle sensing is achieved for safer flights1.

Nightscape Omnidirectional Obstacle Sensing1: Provides robust safety for night photography, allowing the user to create with confidence and efficiency1.

Nighttime RTH: With the forward-facing LiDAR, Mini 5 Pro detects obstacles like tall buildings even in low-light conditions and intelligently maneuvers upward, ensuring safer returns during nighttime flights1.

Non-GNSS RTH: Powered by real-time vision positioning and map construction technologies, Mini 5 Pro memorizes flight paths when adequate lighting is available1. This ensures a safe return even when taking off from locations without satellite signals, such as balconies.

Dual-Band GNSS: With L1 + L5 dual-band GNSS, Mini 5 Pro connects to more satellites, for improved signal stability and precise positioning.

DJI Mini 5 Pro. Image: DJI

Upgraded ActiveTrack 360°



The upgraded ActiveTrack 360° offers customizable tracking for various scenarios, and features more stable and safer tracking performance than previous models. Whether filming a stroll by the beach or a bike ride on a weaving road, the Mini 5 Pro detects sports scenarios and will select the right mode for optimal framing and tracking. Tracking performance has been enhanced to balance speed, agility, and safety.

Capture and Transfer Like a Pro



The Mini 5 Pro offers DJI’s intelligent features which enable users to achieve professional-level results with every flight.



MasterShots: Provides high-level camera movement templates according to portrait, close-up, and long-distance shooting needs.

QuickShots: Supports various modes such as QuickShot Rotate, Dronie, Circle, Helix, Rocket, Boomerang, and Asteroid, allowing the user to easily shoot stylish short films.

Free Panorama: Enables users to create seamless panoramic shots by stitching together multiple images with a manually selected subject or area.



Off-State QuickTransfer: Mini 5 Pro supports remote wake-up via the DJI Fly app within Bluetooth range. Without taking out the drone or remote controller, files can be transferred at up to 100 MB/s via Wi-Fi 61. Even when switching to other apps, the DJI Fly app continues downloading in the background.

DJI Mini 5 Pro. Image: DJI

DJI Care Refresh

DJI Care Refresh, the comprehensive protection plan for DJI products, is now available for DJI Mini 5 Pro. The replacement service covers accidental damage, including flyaway, collisions and water damage. For a small additional charge, you can have your damaged product replaced if an accident occurs.

DJI Care Refresh (1-Year Plan) includes up to two replacements in one year. DJI Care Refresh (2-Year Plan) includes up to four replacements in two years. Other services of DJI Care Refresh include official Warranty and free shipping. For a full list of details, please visit: https://www.dji.com/support/service/djicare-refresh

Price and Availability

DJI Mini 5 Pro is available to order from store.dji.com and authorized retail partners, in the following configurations:

DJI Mini 5 Pro: 689 GBP/ from 799 EUR

DJI Mini 5 Pro Fly More Combo (DJI RC-N3): 869 GBP/ from 999 EUR

DJI Mini 5 Pro Fly More Combo (DJI RC 2): 979 GBP/ from 1,129 EUR

