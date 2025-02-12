Want to record more stable, higher-quality video than your phone can manage? The DJI Osmo Pocket 3 is a versatile pocket-sized gimbal camera that’s ideal for vlogging and content creation.

You can now get the DJI Osmo Pocket 3 Creator Combo at a great price on Amazon US.

Buy Now

This handy device is perfect for recording crystal-clear video and still images, featuring 4K/120fps video recording, 3-axis stabilization, face/object tracking and fast focusing. A mic and mini tripod are included too!

As we said in our original review, the DJI Osmo Pocket 3’s ability ‘to create good-quality video in portrait orientation is what sets this camera apart from its predecessor and it is well suited to vloggers and content creators.’

face recognition on the dji osmo pocket 3
Facial tracking is a big improvement on the DJI Osmo Pocket 3. Image: Jessica Miller

DJI Osmo Pocket 3 Creator Combo key features

  • Includes Osmo Pocket 3 starting set, the DJI Mic 2 Transmitter, battery handle, Osmo mini tripod, and more
  • Pocket sized and lightweight
  • 1-inch CMOS sensor
  • 2-inch full-color OLED rotatable touchscreen
  • 4K video up to 120fps in 16:9 format
  • Supports MicroSD cards up to 512GB

Check out more great deals below and don’t miss our guide to creating a YouTube video.