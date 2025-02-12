Want to record more stable, higher-quality video than your phone can manage? The DJI Osmo Pocket 3 is a versatile pocket-sized gimbal camera that’s ideal for vlogging and content creation.

You can now get the DJI Osmo Pocket 3 Creator Combo at a great price on Amazon US.

This handy device is perfect for recording crystal-clear video and still images, featuring 4K/120fps video recording, 3-axis stabilization, face/object tracking and fast focusing. A mic and mini tripod are included too!

As we said in our original review, the DJI Osmo Pocket 3’s ability ‘to create good-quality video in portrait orientation is what sets this camera apart from its predecessor and it is well suited to vloggers and content creators.’

Facial tracking is a big improvement on the DJI Osmo Pocket 3. Image: Jessica Miller

DJI Osmo Pocket 3 Creator Combo key features

Includes Osmo Pocket 3 starting set, the DJI Mic 2 Transmitter, battery handle, Osmo mini tripod, and more

Pocket sized and lightweight

1-inch CMOS sensor

2-inch full-color OLED rotatable touchscreen

4K video up to 120fps in 16:9 format

Supports MicroSD cards up to 512GB

