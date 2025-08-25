While a top-quality telephoto prime lens is never going to be exactly cheap, you can get some good deals if you shop around. The Olympus M.Zuiko Digital ED 300mm F4.0 IS PRO is a great example.

Recently I posted a field test of the Olympus M.Zuiko Digital ED 300mm F4.0 IS PRO, explaining why I think it’s one of the best-value lenses for bird photography. While 300mm might not seem a lot for distant objects, it becomes 600mm on Micro Four Thirds cameras such as those from OM System and Panasonic.

At the same time, the lens is relatively fast at f/4 and reasonably light and compact – it only weighs 1270g so you can easily get it into a small bag, even with the strict carry-on bag restrictions imposed by budget airlines. The versatility and portability also makes the Olympus M.Zuiko Digital ED 300mm F4.0 IS PRO great for travel photography.

Via this Amazon deal, the lens is 10% cheaper at $2699.99 and it’s money well spent. This is not a lens you will outgrow quickly!

Olympus M.Zuiko Digital ED 300mm F4.0 IS PRO key features

Filter diameter: 77mm

Lens elements: 17

Groups: 10

Diaphragm blades: 9, circular

Aperture: f/4 to f/22

Minimum focus: 1.4m

Length: 227mm

Diameter: 92.5mm

Weight: 1,270g

Lens mount: Micro Four Thirds

