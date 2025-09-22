There aren’t many bridge cameras left, but they still offer some of the longest telephoto zoom lenses available in one camera. If you don’t want the newer Nikon Coolpix P1100 with it’s 125x optical zoom lens, and the huge camera size, then the next logical choice is the Nikon Coolpix P950, with a whopping 83x optical zoom lens (and a more friendly size). It’s available for under $850, making it a great deal, from Amazon US.



Although it’s worth noting that this camera has been out for a long time now, so new models are getting harder to find. Amazon is a marketplace selling both new and used cameras, from a variety of other retailers, so always double check before clicking buy now. If you’re not in the US, check out the offers lower down this page.

At a glance

16MP 1/2.3-inch CMOS sensor

24-2000mm equivalent f/2.8-6.5 lens (83x optical zoom)

Micro USB in-camera charging

4K/30p video recording

3.2-inch, 921k-dot vari-angle TFT LCD

0.39-inch OLED EVF 2360k-dots

In our Nikon Coolpix P950 review we said “For those that are keen to shoot distant subjects – such as nature – it also makes a lot of sense too. You won’t get the sharpest pictures in the world, but those that you do get are pleasing enough and if you’re mainly about recording what you’ve seen, rather than hoping to win prizes, it should more than satisfy you.” The camera is available in limited quantities, brand new, with a lot of sellers offering it for sale used, but if you find one in good condition you can save a lot of money. You’ll find more deals and offers below.

Nikon Coolpix P950 Sample – You’ll never get as close as this with your smartphone – not without resorting to unusable digital zoom shots. Image: Amy Davies

Prices correct at time of publication, and may be withdrawn at any time, please see retailer website to check prices. Amazon is a marketplace, so check the retailer details before purchasing. See more great deals on cameras.

