As if the UK general election campaign hasn’t got off to a shaky-enough start for Rishi Sunak, a recent supermarket photo-call has led to more fun-poking. It’s a reminder to check everything you allow into the frame (or to brush up on your photo-editing skills)

Whatever your political persuasion, prime minister Rishi Sunak’s recent photo-call mishap at supermarket chain Morrisons is likely to have raised a chuckle, and has caused plenty of merriment on social media.

To recap, the PM was shot appreciating a loaf of bread with suitably appreciative-looking staff standing around, and the ‘Morrisons’ logo proudly displayed in the background. Unfortunately, the position of his body, and the angle of many photographs, made it look like it said ‘Morons’ instead.

Neglect the background of your photos at your peril

It sounds like something from The Thick of It, and you can just imagine Malcolm Tucker’s ‘pithy’ response. Photo-call gaffes aside, it’s a salutary reminder to check the background in your images, particularly people shots: even if you miss obvious annoyances, such as bins or trees spouting from your subject’s head, it’s surprising what can still make it through to the final shot if you are not careful.

A good tip is to carefully check all four corners of the frame before pressing the shutter button, but you also need to check what is around and behind your subject, too.

The background is ‘cluttered’ in this award-winning image from The World Press Photo Awards but it’s part of the narrative. Credit: Lee Ann Olwage/GEO

‘Clean’ backgrounds are the holy grail for a lot of street and travel photographers in particular, and tend to be highly prized in camera club competitions or photo-society distinctions, but it’s important to keep things in perspective. Many award-wining press images have clutter in the background, and are not even technically ‘perfect,’ but that’s not really what matters here.

Picture editors and top competition judges tend to be much more concerned about the impact of the image and how well it tells a particular story, as that is what the average viewer will focus on.

And, of course, photojournalists often have split-seconds to capture a scene: with bullets whizzing past or an ominous truck-full of soldiers approaching, you don’t always have time to check everything is perfect, composition-wise. You can only do your best.

Even in landscape photography, what some would call ‘clutter’ can help to tell the story © Aiden Cheng / Landscape Photographer of the Year

Sometimes, cluttered backgrounds are also a key element of a story: you wouldn’t expect a war zone, the aftermath of an earthquake or even a thronged South East Asian street market to be a tidy place, for example. Even in landscape photography, which tends to present a rather idealised, people-free view of a location (picturesque in other words), the inclusion of cars or an ice cream van in the background might also be part of a wider narrative line from the photographer, rather than an indication of carelessness at the point of capture.

My erotic background hell

For more stylised and formal shots – wedding photography is the obvious example – there is really no excuse for allowing annoying or even downright embarrassing objects to appear in the background. You simply ask the subjects to stand in a different spot, or you change your shooting angle.

It’s amazing what can creep in if you are not vigilant: I remember editing some wedding photos recently, and noticed with horror that some of the group shots had a sign for an erotic goods store in the background. Being pre-occupied with getting Uncle Bob to stand in the right place and keep eye contact, I totally missed this at the time of shooting.

There’s no excuse for distracting or embarrassing objects straying into wedding photography – unless it’s part of the day and fondly remembered by the couple, as here. Credit: Geoff Harris

I definitely did not want an erotic store to part of the narrative of this couple’s wedding, so I quickly edited the offending sign out. Removing unwanted objects in the background is now very easy, using conventional photo-editing tools or the latest AI wizardry. This is often better than cropping distractions out, which can be something of a nuclear option: I agree with landscape photographer Charlie Waite that a cropped image is rarely totally satisfactory.

Clutter or key element of the image?

To conclude, how you deal with the backgrounds in your images is, or should be, an important consideration for all photographers. Is clutter and distraction really going to undermine the impact of the image, and what you are trying to achieve with it?

Who is the audience for this image, and how likely are they to be concerned? If you can’t move to a better shooting position, or need to get the shot very quickly, can the distraction be removed at the editing stage, and what is the best software for achieving this?

Wildlife competitions in particular are strict about what’s allowed at the editing stage, so don’t throw the baby out with the bathwater. The photographer here has taken a powerful image without obsessively tidying up the background. Credit: C. Karine Aigner, Wildlife Photographer of the Year

It’s important to stay grounded here, as you can end up fixing one problem but creating another. Some competitions, for example, are very strict about the amount of editing or ‘gardening’ that you are allowed to do, and it would be very sad to have a strong image disqualified as you removed a passer-by in the background which wouldn’t have bothered the judges anyway. Conversely, a less than perfect background shouldn’t stop you entering a great image into a competition – it’s very easy to become overly self critical and somewhat obsessive.

To conclude, the Morrisons’ ‘morons’ mishap is hardly Watergate, but it’s another reminder to pay careful attention to what you allow into your frame before pressing the shutter button!

Further reading

Learn the rules of composition in our essential guide

The 10 best AI photo-editing tools