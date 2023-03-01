We’re sad to report the death of Reg Atkins, Park Cameras’ founder, after a long battle with pulmonary fibrosis. Reg Atkins founded Park Cameras in 1971, aged 21, with just £500 of used camera stock. He built it up into one of the UK’s biggest independent photo retailers, before passing the baton to his son Roscoe in 2013.

Park now has premises in Sussex and London, with a major online store and social media presence. As well as his business acumen, Reg Atkins will be most remembered for his larger-than-life personality.

‘I could live ten lifetimes and never meet anyone else like Reg, or anyone with a laugh like his,’ a mutual acquaintance told AP editor Nigel Atherton, at our recent awards ceremony.

Nigel said, ‘His love for the photo industry was matched only by his passion for sport, and his beloved Brighton and Hove Albion. But above all else he was a devoted family man.’

We’ll be printing a full tribute to Reg Atkins in AP 13 March. If any readers would like to donate to Reg’s nominated charity, Action for Pulmonary Fibrosis, you can do so at their website.

