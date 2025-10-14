Fujifilm has introduced a new hybrid instant camera, the Instax mini LiPlay+. It updates the original LiPlay from 2019 with sharper styling, plus the addition of a second wideangle selfie camera on the back. It also gains USB-C charging, rather than Micro-USB. Otherwise, the feature set remains broadly the same.

Fujifilm Instax mini LiPlay+ at a glance:

$235 /£189.99

Hybrid digital camera / instax film printer

Dual cameras, front and back (selfie)

Available in beige or blue

See also: Best instant cameras and printers in 2025

You can take photos using either the main camera or the selfie camera, and then choose whether or not to print them onto Instax mini film. Using the new layered photo mode, it’s also possible to combine images taken using the front and rear cameras, with one in the foreground and one in the background. Both cameras have tiny, low-resolution image sensors (1/5 type, 5MP), much like Fujifilm’s other hybrid instax cameras.

What’s more, you can also print photos from your phone’s camera roll via the dedicated LiPlay+ app. There’s a choice of Rich or Natural colour modes and you can add frames, stickers and filter effects, too.

Like the original, the new version offers the option of adding audio messages to images. It’s possible to record 3-second sound clips, which can then be played-back by scanning a QR code on the print using a smartphone.

The camera will be available in Midnight Blue or Sand Beige, with matching cases for each. Image credit: Fujifilm

The Fujifilm Instax mini LiPlay+ will be available in a choice of two colours, Sand Beige or Midnight Blue, from 30 October 2025 for $235 / £189.99. A matched case will also be available in each colour for £29.99.

A new ‘Soft Glitter‘ Instax mini film with “gold accents and soothing hues” on the borders will go on sale at the same time, costing £8.99 for a pack of 10 prints.

From Fujifilm:

Fujifilm Announces the Next Generation of its instax mini LiPlay™ Hybrid Instant Camera Series

Fujifilm Instax Mini LiPlay+. Image credit: Fujifilm

LONDON, United Kingdom, 14 October 2025 – FUJIFILM Europe GmbH, Imaging Solutions Division, is proud to announce the introduction of its instax mini LiPlay+™ hybrid instant camera (mini LiPlay+™), an update to the popular instax mini LiPlay™ line released in 2019. This hybrid camera debuts a variety of new features including dual cameras – a main camera plus a wide-angle selfie camera – with new capabilities for image makers. It also includes various enhanced sound capabilities that allow the user to add sound into their images through the use of an integrated QR code printed onto the image.

“As Fujifilm’s first hybrid instant camera, and the first camera with the unique capability to integrate sound into photos, our mini LiPlay™ line of hybrid instant cameras has always been one of our most unique offerings,” said Shin Udono, Senior Vice President, Imaging Solutions, FUJIFILM Europe. “mini LiPlay+™ builds on the distinctive features of the original mini LiPlay™, giving users even more creative ways to express themselves through photos and sound. It’s a truly versatile hybrid camera with a unique set of attributes to suit every skill and interest level.”

Main Features:

instax mini LiPlay+™ Smartphone App: The free, downloadable instax mini LiPlay™ App allows users to capture images remotely via Bluetooth connection, add finishing touches to images with frames, and print photos from a connected smartphone. Users can further decorate their images by adding sticker icons or overlay text, to truly customise their creations.

Dual camera functionality: The mini LiPlay+™ hybrid instant camera features both a front main camera and a rear-facing wide-angle selfie camera. New to mini LiPlay+™ is the layered photo mode, in which images created with both the front and rear cameras can be combined so the images appear with one in the foreground and one in the background. When editing images, users can choose between instax-Rich mode™ and instax-Natural mode™ to accentuate their images, and choose froma selection of filters to express themselves further. mini LiPlay+™ also features automatic exposure and flash control to enhance image quality and includes either 2 or 10 second timers.

Instax Sound Print™ and instax Sound Album™: With the free, downloadable instax mini LiPlay+™ App, users can add sound features to their images. With the instax Sound Print™ feature users have four unique ways to record 3-second audio clips to add to their images, then listen back by scanning the printed QR code on the photo with a smartphone. Alternatively, the instax Sound Album™ feature turns adventures into custom animated videos with sound, vibrant backgrounds and standout music.

New instax™ mini film variety introduced

Also being announced at the same time as the mini LiPlay+™ camera is instax™ mini Soft Glitter instant film, available in a 10-exposure pack. Gold accents and soothing hues bring a calming shimmer to the frames around each photo.

Pricing and Availability

The instax mini LiPlay+™ hybrid instant camera will be available in Sand Beige and Midnight Blue colours from 30 October 2025 at a suggested retail price of £189.99 with a matching case available for £29.99. The updated instax mini LiPlay+™ smartphone App will also be available at this time. instax™ mini Soft Glitter instant film will be available from 30 October 2025 at a manufacturer’s suggested retail price of £8.99. All prices include VAT.

All products will be available for purchase from the following retailers:

FUJIFILM House of Photography*

FUJIFILM eShop

MyFUJIFILM

PHOTO by Fujifilm at Primark Birmingham and Manchester*

Amazon*

Currys*

Jessops*

London Camera Exchange*

*Taking preorders from 14 October

For more product information, visit https://instax.co.uk/cameras/mini-liplay-plus/