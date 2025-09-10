The Instax Pal, the tiniest digital camera from Fujifilm, is now incredibly cheap. You can pick one up at Amazon for half price at $ 44/ £45. This super pocketable camera has a small built-in flash, a speaker to play sound, and a wide-angle camera lens on the front. It is part of the Instax range, which has some of the best instant cameras.

The Instax Pal is unique in this lineup a,s instead of adding bulk to the camera with cartridges, it connects to Fujifilm’s Instax Mini Link 2 and Fujifilm Link Wide printers via Bluetooth (sold separately). This way, the Instax Pal remains incredibly small and gives you multiple shooting formats to choose from. You can opt for Mini, Square and Wide, just make sure your printer is compatible with your choice.

For the US:

Fujifilm Instax Pal at a glance:

4.9MP camera

Pocket-sized body

Built-in flash

Can connect with mini, square and wide Instax Link printers

instax.com

For the UK:

Photo credit: Isabella Ruffatti.

This adorable companion comes in many fun colours. In the US, the green ($44), white ($47), and pink($49) versions are available at a discounted price, while in the UK you can find the white and pink versions on sale for £45.

Related deals:

Follow AP on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok.