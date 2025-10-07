Amazon Prime Day is happening right now, with deals being published 7-8th October. Amazon offers a range of deals and offers on a whole range of products, from cameras, to phones, to laptops, and more. The October 2025 event is running over 2 days, and we’ve been keeping an eye on the best deals, as we do every day. Here’s our roundup of the best Amazon Prime Day deals:
Amazon Prime Day Deals – US: (newest deals on top)
- My favourite phone accessory is now on sale, and it’s genuinely useful
- This is the GoPro HERO I’d buy if I was looking for an action camera
- Google’s brand new Pixel 10 phone is already on offer – and a bargain!
- Cracking DLSR-style mirrorless camera from Panasonic is a cracking deal
- Perfect Sony ZV-1F vlogging camera seriously cheap on Amazon Prime Day
- We gave this excellent full-frame Nikon Z5 II five stars, and it’s cheaper
- Unbeatable Prime Day deal on this ‘excellent’ Olympus mirrorless camera, with lens
- All the Samsung phone you’ll ever need is now cheaper thanks to Amazon Prime
- ‘Ultimate’ hybrid full-frame Panasonic camera now great price for Amazon Prime Day
- Prime Day starts early with this tempting mirrorless Canon camera and TWO lens deal
Amazon Prime Day Deals – UK: (newest deals on top)
- Finally, there’s no excuse not to buy the ultimate camera phone that’s not an iPhone
- This is the camera I’m buying as part of Amazon Prime Day deals
- Full-frame Canon EOS camera has NEVER been cheaper than now
- Unbeatable deal on this ‘excellent’ Olympus mirrorless camera with lens
Amazon Prime Deals are available in the US, UK, Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Netherlands, Poland, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Colombia, Ireland and Mexico. If you can’t wait for Amazon Prime days – then check out our deals page where we post daily deals on top brand cameras.
When is Amazon Prime Day?
7-8th October, it starts from midnight on the 7th (00.01am), and ends at midnight on the 8th (23:59pm). After this prices go back to normal, although Amazon do of course take part in Black Friday, in November, so you won’t have to wait too long if you don’t find what you’re looking for.
Do you need to be an Amazon Prime member to get the offers?
Yes, you do… however, if you just want to get these offers, then Amazon offer a 30-day free trial to Amazon Prime, so you can get the offers, then cancel before the 30-day trial is up. Of course, Amazon are hoping you’ll forget, and then continue paying them a monthly (or yearly) fee. So make sure you put a reminder in your calendar to cancel your membership. Check our this page for all the Amazon Prime Day deals.
Think before you buy
If you’re not sure about something being a great deal, as Martin Lewis would say “Before spending, ask yourself, do I need it? Can I afford it? If the answer is no to any of those, DON’T buy it.” They suggest that if you were going to buy it, and it’s on offer, then you’ve saved money, but if you weren’t going to buy it, then you’re not really saving money. For more financial advice, have a look at MoneySavingExpert.com.
*We earn commission from links used in this article, however, it doesn’t cost you anything extra to use these links. Prices correct at time of publication, offers may expire or change. Amazon is a marketplace, so always check the retailer before purchase.